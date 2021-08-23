Tempe police search for missing boy with autism last seen Monday morning

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are asking for the public's help to track down a missing boy with autism last seen Monday morning.
In a tweet, police said 13-year-old Sawyer Hagan was last seen just before 8:30 a.m. while waiting for his bus near Kyrene Road and Southern Avenue.
Sawyer is autistic, barriers a while and cowbell with him.
He was last seen wearing a maroon long sleeve shirt, black boardshorts and carrying a red backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.
Missing juvenile. Have you seen him? Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tempe Police Department 480 350-8311. pic.twitter.com/hM61OexCtE— Tempe Police (@TempePolice) August 23, 2021