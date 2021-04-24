Tempe police officers replace stolen toy gator tractor for young boy

Tempe police officers made a random act of kindness by replacing a stolen toy gator tractor for a young boy earlier this month.

Officials say on April 8, the boy's father, Peter Philbrook, posted in a Facebook group about his son's battery-operated gator tractor that had been stolen from their complex.

Tempe Police Department

In the post, the father said that the gator tractor wasn't worth much in dollars but it was a project that he and his four-year-old son Gerald had bonded over.

Tempe police found the post online and attempted to locate the original gator tractor but were unsuccessful.

After receiving some financial assistance from a local Walmart and the Tempe Officers Association, the officers were able to purchase a new gator truck for Gerald.

In a tweet Saturday, Tempe police officers were caught on video surprising the four-year-old boy with the brand new gator truck.