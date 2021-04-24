Watch
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsTempe News

Actions

Tempe police officers replace stolen toy gator tractor for young boy

items.[0].videoTitle
Tempe police officers made a random act of kindness by replacing a stolen toy gator tractor for a young boy earlier this month.
tempe pd donation.png
Posted at 12:54 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 15:54:51-04

Tempe police officers made a random act of kindness by replacing a stolen toy gator tractor for a young boy earlier this month.

Officials say on April 8, the boy's father, Peter Philbrook, posted in a Facebook group about his son's battery-operated gator tractor that had been stolen from their complex.

tempe police gator truck donation.png

In the post, the father said that the gator tractor wasn't worth much in dollars but it was a project that he and his four-year-old son Gerald had bonded over.

Tempe police found the post online and attempted to locate the original gator tractor but were unsuccessful.

After receiving some financial assistance from a local Walmart and the Tempe Officers Association, the officers were able to purchase a new gator truck for Gerald.

In a tweet Saturday, Tempe police officers were caught on video surprising the four-year-old boy with the brand new gator truck.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m.