Tempe police officers replace stolen toy gator tractor for young boy

Tempe police officers made a random act of kindness by replacing a stolen toy gator tractor for a young boy earlier this month.
Officials say on April 8, the boy's father, Peter Philbrook, posted in a Facebook group about his son's battery-operated gator tractor that had been stolen from their complex.
In the post, the father said that the gator tractor wasn't worth much in dollars but it was a project that he and his four-year-old son Gerald had bonded over.
Tempe police found the post online and attempted to locate the original gator tractor but were unsuccessful.
After receiving some financial assistance from a local Walmart and the Tempe Officers Association, the officers were able to purchase a new gator truck for Gerald.
In a tweet Saturday, Tempe police officers were caught on video surprising the four-year-old boy with the brand new gator truck.
Officers answer a family’s prayers by gifting 4 year old Gerald a new Gator after his was stolen a couple weeks ago. Get more info and more pics on our Instagram and Facebook page. @Walmart @ToaAz pic.twitter.com/waG2Ym0xcA— Tempe Police (@TempePolice) April 24, 2021