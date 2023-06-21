Watch Now
Deadly shooting shuts down area of 48th Street and Baseline Road

A large police investigation has shut down a busy intersection in Tempe. The closure started late Tuesday night near 48th Street and Baseline Road.
Posted at 5:01 AM, Jun 21, 2023
TEMPE, AZ — A deadly shooting shut down a busy intersection in Tempe.

Tempe police say officers responded to an “unknown trouble” in the area around 9:15 p.m. At the scene, officers located a vehicle that had been struck multiple times by gunfire.

Police say the people inside the vehicle were shot, including one person who died from those injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been provided. It’s unclear whether police have suspect information or anyone detained in connection to the shooting.

The roadway remains shut down Wednesday morning.

