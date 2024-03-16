Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsTempe News

Actions

Tempe PD looking to identify man allegedly following teenage girls

Three girls reported the incident happening near McClintock Drive and Guadalupe Road
Tempe police
ABC15
Tempe police
Posted at 7:50 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 22:53:24-04

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are looking to identify a man who was allegedly following three teenage girls Thursday evening.

Police say three 14-year-old girls called the police Thursday at about 5:45 p.m., stating that they were being followed by a man in the area of Lakeshore and Watson drives, west of McClintock Drive and Guadalupe Road.

The man is described as a Hispanic man approximately 5'10" with shoulder-length dark brown hair and a mustache. At the time of the incident, he was wearing black pants, dark shoes and a black short-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo