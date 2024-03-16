Tempe PD looking to identify man allegedly following teenage girls

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are looking to identify a man who was allegedly following three teenage girls Thursday evening.

Police say three 14-year-old girls called the police Thursday at about 5:45 p.m., stating that they were being followed by a man in the area of Lakeshore and Watson drives, west of McClintock Drive and Guadalupe Road.

The man is described as a Hispanic man approximately 5'10" with shoulder-length dark brown hair and a mustache. At the time of the incident, he was wearing black pants, dark shoes and a black short-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.