TEMPE, AZ — A 14-year-old girl is hospitalized after a shooting at a Tempe party.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Tempe police were called to a home near University and McClintock drives for reports of a shooting.

Detectives learned a party took place and an altercation resulted in a shooting.

A 14-year-old girl was shot and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A suspect is in custody, but the Tempe Police Department has not identified that person.

An investigation remains ongoing.