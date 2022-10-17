Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsTempe News

Actions

Tempe officers shoot person in stolen car who rammed police vehicles

One person fled the scene and has not been located
Tempe officers were involved in a shooting Sunday night after stopping a vehicle that was allegedly reported stolen.
Tempe police baseline shooting
Posted at 4:21 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 07:38:16-04

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police were involved in a shooting late Sunday night that left one person with serious injuries.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near Baseline Road and Priest Drive after officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area. Officers conducted a stop of the vehicle in a parking lot, and the driver ran from the car.

A passenger in the vehicle refused to comply with officers' orders, got into the driver's seat, and rammed the police vehicles, leading to officers firing their weapons at the person driving the car.

The person, only identified at this time as a woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the original driver of the vehicle has not been located, but there is no danger to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!