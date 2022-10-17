Tempe officers shoot person in stolen car who rammed police vehicles

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police were involved in a shooting late Sunday night that left one person with serious injuries.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near Baseline Road and Priest Drive after officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area. Officers conducted a stop of the vehicle in a parking lot, and the driver ran from the car.

A passenger in the vehicle refused to comply with officers' orders, got into the driver's seat, and rammed the police vehicles, leading to officers firing their weapons at the person driving the car.

The person, only identified at this time as a woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the original driver of the vehicle has not been located, but there is no danger to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.