Tempe officer tracks down boat stolen from Mesa home, suspect facing charges

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police say a man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a boat from a Mesa home over the weekend.

Officials say at around 6 p.m. Sunday, police arrested 27-year-old Brandon Brady after he was found driving a vehicle with a boat that matched the description of a boat that was stolen in Mesa Saturday.

The boat's owners had taken to social media asking the community for their help. The information was shared by the victim's friend on a social media group called Go Gilbert.

Police say a Tempe police officer had recognized the boat from the post which led to the traffic stop.

Tempe Police Department

Brady reportedly led officers on a short chase but was eventually taken into custody near College Avenue and U.S. 60.

Brady admitted to not immediately stopping for police because he believed he had a warrant, according to police.

When asked about the stolen boat and trailer, Brady allegedly told police he had lent the truck to a friend, and the truck was returned to him with the boat in tow.

Surveillance video showed someone taking the vehicle from the Mesa home's driveway with the matching description to Brady's physical appearance.

Brady reportedly denied being the suspect seen in the surveillance video.

After being taken to jail, police said Brady was found in possession of an "M30" pill, a form of Oxycodone.

He was booked and held for multiple charges that include theft of means of transportation, theft-possession of stolen property, and unlawful flight from law enforcement.

Police said he was released pending several drug possession charges.