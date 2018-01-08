Tempe man charged for operating illegal cannabis lab in condo

TEMPE, AZ - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Monday that a man is facing several charges after being caught operating a large-scale illegal cannabis extraction lab in a Tempe condo.

Jacque Glessner was indicted by a State Grand Jury for operating a cannabis extraction lab, which extracts butane honey oil or BHO, near Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway. Fire officials say these labs are considered extremely dangerous due to the high flammability of the butane and can result in explosions or flash fires.

The charges stem from an investigation led by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the Tempe Police Department, and the Tempe Fire Department. On Dec. 24, 2017, officers discovered more than 300 pounds of marijuana and 75 pounds of BHO cannabis extract at Glessner's lab, and 20 gallons of butane in large canisters.

Officials say due to the highly flammable butane, police and fire crews evacuated residents in the area while officers safely removed the evidence.