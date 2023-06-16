Tempe looks to suspend license of home listed on Airbnb amid May shots fired incident

TEMPE, AZ — The City of Tempe is looking to revoke the short-term rental license of a home where shots were fired during a party in May.

City officials announced the move Friday, saying that earlier in the week, the city sent a letter to the owner of the property announcing its intent to file charges and to suspend its short-term rental license.

The incident that sparked the move took place in the early morning hours of May 21, when police were called to the home near McClintock Drive and Warner Road for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a large party was taking place at the house, which is listed on Airbnb. They learned an altercation took place outside the home which resulted in several shots being fired.

City officials say the case for the suspension is "straightforward," saying a felony act was committed with the shots that were fired.

Tempe leaders are pushing for short-term rental owners to stay on top of their properties, making sure they know who they are renting to.

Under state law, the city has the right to suspend the home's license for up to one year.

City leaders said the case will be filed in civil court. A court date for the case is not yet known.