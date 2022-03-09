Tempe Diablo Stadium upgrades still on schedule despite lockout

Even with Spring Training in limbo, Tempe city officials said plans to upgrade Diablo Stadium remain intact.

"It is a two-phase project and we're really on the same schedule as we were without this happening, so it hasn't affected us in that way," said Jerry Hall, the stadium manager.

Last year, Tempe City Council members approved spending $50 million to upgrade the stadium. Some of the plans include building a new clubhouse, adding suites and expanding the berm.

The Angles are expected to contribute $10 million, while the other $40 million will come from the city.

But, without a full Spring Training, the city could lose up to $600,000, according to a city spokesperson.

That money comes from tax revenue and 20% of ticket sales.

Hall said the stadium is ready to host fans as soon as soon as there's a deal.

"We know if they make some kind of agreement, it's going to happen pretty quick so we want to have everything ready to go," he said.

"Essentially, if they said tomorrow we have a game, we could probably pull it off because we have it ready to go," Hall added.

Before Spring Training had restrictions due to COVID-19, the Cactus League said they had $644 million economic impact.

Hall told ABC15 the city was hoping to have their first regular Spring Training since the pandemic started.

"We're hoping we have some kind Spring Training this year," he said.

"We don't know what that's going to look like and, if not, we'll be ready for 2023 and hopefully it'll be as normal as we can make it," he said.

As part of the deal to upgrade the stadium, the Angels signed a new lease that will keep the team at Tempe Diablo Stadium through 2035 and possibly 2045.

The first phase of improvements has already started and the second one could start in 2024.