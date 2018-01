TEMPE, AZ - A Tempe dentist is buying into the newest category of money by accepting cryptocurrency in his office.

Dr. George Carr is known for fixing teeth and now technology.

"The first time I gave someone my e-mail and boom, next thing you know I have my money," Dr. Carr said.

Dr. Carr is no longer just accepting cash and credit, but also cryptocurrency. Bitcoin is the most popular of the virtual money.

Carr said he is trying to get ahead of the curve.

"It's just amazing how many people we get in here so that odds we will start getting more and more money through digital currencies, it's just a matter of time," he said.

Bitcoin is known for its value to be very volatile. You can buy a whole or a piece and there is a limited amount.

On this day, the going rate for one bitcoin in U.S. dollars is $14,973.67.

Expert Stuart Hall said the sky is the limit.

"Nothing like Bitcoin has ever existed before so how do you value it? The market is trying to determine that," Hall said.

Transactions are done online and are anonymous. Your account is only known as a code.

Carr relies on exchange agencies to translate its worth to U.S. dollars, or simply keeps his customers' payments in his bitcoin account.

"Granted, it is a higher risk on our end since it's newer but I think it's worth it to dive into the technology," Carr said.