Tempe considers raising the age requirement for tobacco sales and issuing tobacco sales licenses

TEMPE, AZ — More than a year ago, the city of Tempe sought to restrict the sale of flavored tobacco and vape products while raising the age for tobacco sales to 21 and requiring businesses to have licenses.

Recently, Tempe city leaders switched their focus, and now residents are weighing in on a new "possible" recommendation.

While the topic has been discussed by many since August 2021, almost no one held an opinion back Monday.

City leaders held another meeting seeking feedback on their push to help keep tobacco out of the hands of minors.

"It organically started as that discussion. It started getting legs and traction of hey, what are we going to actually going to do,” said Tempe City Councilor Joel Navarro. “It wasn't just a school thing. It became a city thing and how the city is going to respond.”

Navarro recalls the city first wanting to restrict flavored tobacco and vape products, raise the minimum age for tobacco sales to 21, and establish a tobacco sales license in the city.

In January 2023, the council's Human Services and Community Safety committee decided to consider only raising the age for tobacco sales to 21 and requiring businesses to get a license to sell tobacco.

"At the end of the day, I think we also need to make sure we are doing what is right for our community and we are making the right strategies for our community. We definitely hear our parents, definitely hear the kids, and definitely want to make sure this is out of the kids' hands,” added Navarro.

Ali Al-Shiteawi works for a family-owned business whose entire operation would be the focus of the ordinance if passed.

"I think it is 100% valid. I think this prevents people of younger ages and people who are my age from going through it,” said Al-Shiteawi.

For Jasen Bartlett, who says he neither smokes nor drinks, it's not about the rules.

"The big question is enforcement and that is not what is covered at all. No enforcement. There is no enforcement anywhere. So, that's a challenge,” said Bartlett.

Many people on both sides expressed concerns.

But, one of two people under 21 at the meeting who has vaped, also did their part.

"I really just wanted to stand up for the kids who aren't really being heard. I hear a lot of adults talking about how kids are getting hooked and these issues are getting started. But, I think it is better to hear it from the people themselves,” said Dante San Miguel.

City leaders have more work to do and meetings to plan before voting on its final proposal later this year.