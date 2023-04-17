Tempe city manager appoints Kenneth McCoy as the city's new Chief of Police

Officials announced the hiring of a new Tempe Police Department Chief on Monday after a weeks-long search.

Kenneth McCoy comes to Tempe following his 2022 retirement from being the chief of police for the Anchorage Police Department, where he served for 27 years, according to a news release.

McCoy previously served 10 years in the Alaska Army National Guard before being honorably discharged in 2000. McCoy has a Bachelor’s degree in Justice from the University of Alaska Anchorage.

"I’m honored to be joining the Tempe Police Department as their new chief, and I can’t wait to connect with the community... Together, we’ll work to build an even safer, stronger and more united Tempe," said McCoy, in a statement.

The city's manager, Andrew Ching, chose McCoy for the position after considering internal and external candidates, including interim Police Chief Josie Montenegro.

"Being a good Police Chief takes law enforcement expertise, management skills, leadership abilities and an abundance of character. Kenneth McCoy has those attributes and many more," said Ching

Officials began the search for a new Chief of Police after former Chief Jeff Glover was appointed by Governor Hobbs as the Arizona DPS Director.

McCoy starts in the role on June 5.