Tempe bus driver fatally stabs passenger after confrontation

TEMPE, AZ — Police in Tempe say a bus driver has fatally stabbed a passenger during a confrontation.

They say a driver subcontracted through 1st Transit to drive a Valley-Metro Orbit bus became involved in a verbal confrontation with a passenger who was refusing to leave the bus at its last scheduled stop Tuesday morning.

Police say the confrontation turned physical and continued to escalate to where the driver took out a knife when the passenger raised a glass bottle over his head in a swinging stance.

The passenger killed was identified Wednesday as 39-year-old Dennis Momotaro.

No hometown or other information was immediately released.

Police say the name of the bus driver is being withheld as the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is being consulted about possible criminal charges.