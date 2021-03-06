Suspect sought after man shot, killed in Tempe home

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in a Tempe home Friday.

Tempe police said officers responded to a home near Rural Road and Alameda Drive for a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man inside the home with a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed a verbal argument between a man and a woman inside the home. Police said the woman's brother intervened to de-escalate the situation.

According to authorities, the woman's boyfriend, identified as 31-year-old Sterling Evans, pulled out a gun, fired at and struck the victim.

The suspect then left the scene in a black Chevrolet Tahoe with Arizona license plate number "BLA8DTA."

Evans is described as a black man, who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, with short hair and a goatee.

Police say Evans is believed to be armed and dangerous and ask to not approach him.

If he is located, you are asked to call 911 or Tempe police at 480-350-8311 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).