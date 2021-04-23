Survey shows low trust in Tempe Police Department

TEMPE, AZ — If community trust was a test, the Tempe Police Department would score a D, but the city and department is working after class to help raise the score to a passing grade.

According to a study of Tempe residents, the Tempe Police Department scored a 68 out of 100 on "police trust."

The survey asked two "How much do you agree” questions:



The police in my neighborhood treat people with respect. The police in my neighborhood listen to and take into account the concerns of local residents.

"From what I hear, it’s still the same," said Armonee Jackson, an activist and Youth Leader for the NAACP, about the perception of Tempe Police being unliked by community members. "Many ASU students actually try by any means necessary to stay away from Tempe PD."

The study, performed monthly by the company Elucd and overseen by Tempe police, said the average trust score increases by age group. The age group 18-35 scored a 57, while ages 35-54 scored a 69 and the 55+ age group scored a 79 in police trust. The target range is 80 to 100. The survey is done monthly and averages 300-500 participants.

Since taking office in 2020, Tempe Mayor Corey Woods has worked to repair the relationship between residents and Tempe Police. Woods created a Public Safety Advisory Task Force with the main goal of building community trust.

Woods has also implemented police tactic reform rules such as banning chokeholds and banning police from shooting at a moving car.