Straight from Motown: Via 313 set to open first Arizona location in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — From the Motor City to the Valley of the Sun, Via 313 Pizza will open its first Arizona location on Monday.

The Detroit-style pizza chain will open near Rural Road and University Drive in Tempe.

The location is within walking distance of ASU, Sun Devil Stadium, and Desert Financial Arena.

To celebrate the Tempe location's opening day, 25% of opening day sales will be donated to the 100 Club, a non-profit that has been supporting public safety in Arizona for 55 years.

The Tempe location is the chain's 16th pizzeria, with the other 15 located in Texas and Utah.