Sprouts looking for 100+ employees for their new Tempe store

Seth Pines
12:26 PM, Feb 5, 2018
27 mins ago
tempe | southeast valley | now hiring

submitted photo

TEMPE, AZ - Sprouts Farmers Market is hosting two hiring events this week as they are planning to hire 150 people at their new Tempe location. 

In partnership with Snagajob, Sprouts will be conducting walk-in interviews on February 7 from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m and 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., and February 8 from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. 

Interested applicants are asked to bring a copy of their resume. 

Open positions include cashiers, bulk clerks, deli clerks, bakery clerks, and more. 

Interviews will be held at the Four Points by Sheraton-Phoenix South Mountain-10831 South 51st Street, Phoenix, AZ, 85044. 

For more information on careers with Sprouts, head here. 

