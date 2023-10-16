Watch Now
Shooting under investigation near Mill Avenue and University Drive

Traffic restrictions are in effect in the area, police say
Officials say the shooting occurred Monday morning near Mill Avenue and University Drive. The "active scene and investigation" has caused a heavy police presence and traffic restrictions in the area.
Tempe shooting 7th st and myrtle
Posted at 7:22 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 10:33:34-04

TEMPE, AZ — Police are investigating a reported shooting near Mill Avenue and Arizona State University's Tempe campus.

Tempe officials say the incident occurred Monday morning near Mill Avenue and University Drive.

Video from the scene showed multiple police vehicles and officers in a parking lot, as well as evidence markers on the pavement.

The "active scene and investigation" has caused a heavy police presence and traffic restrictions in the area.

Arizona State University police described a suspect as a "black male, 5' 10", last seen wearing a gray or blue windbreaker and long pants. Considered armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

No further information has been released. Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

