TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University police say a sexual assault was reported Wednesday morning near the Tempe campus.

The sexual assault reportedly took place in the area of the Tooker House residential building, located near University Drive and Veterans Way.

The suspect is described as a thin white man about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black or white sweatshirt, and blue and white shorts.

Police did not immediately release more details about the incident.