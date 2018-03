TEMPE, AZ - Sea Life Arizona Aquarium is known for what's in the ocean, but now they've got an exhibit showcasing some of the world's critters that live above the water.

Critter Canyon takes you out of the water and lets you get up close to some of the wildest critters on land including snakes, tarantulas, tortoises and more.

Hands-on classes are also included with your admission to Sea Life Arizona. From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. daily, allowing you to get even closer to these critters and learn more about them.

IF YOU GO:

Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

5000 South Arizona Mills Circle, Ste. 145