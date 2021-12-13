Retired ASU police sergeant Al Phillips struck and killed in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — A retired sergeant with the Arizona State University Police Department died Friday after he was struck by a driver at a Tempe park, according to ASU police and Tempe police departments.

Sgt. Al Phillips joined the ASU police department in 1985 and served for 27 years, according to a post on the ASU Police Department's Facebook page. He retired in 2012.

Police said officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run on Friday around 7:40 a.m. near Mill Avenue and Forest Avenue, outside Kiwanis Park.

Phillips was found with serious, life-threatening injuries and taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that allegedly struck Phillips had already left the area before officers arrived, police said.

Police have not yet announced if an arrest has been made.