Report: Kyrene School District failed to respond to anti-Semitic harassment against student

TEMPE, AZ — A review by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights says the Kyrene School District failed to respond accordingly to anti-Semitic harassment that was months long and widespread, targeted against a female student.

The review found that the student was “subjected to months of harassment, both in school and on social media, by numerous classmates,” targeted at her Jewish heritage for at least five months.

The Office for Civil Rights says the district violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by failing to respond accordingly to the harassment and also failed to provide a safe learning environment which caused the student to suffer "significant academic and emotional harm."

“Although the district confirmed that anti-Semitic harassment occurred on campus and in classrooms, including by finding that nine students had engaged in anti-Semitic harassment for several months, the district did not assess whether the verified, widespread harassment negatively impacted other students,” the review states. “The district did not take any school wide measures to address the anti-Semitic harassment until several months after confirming its existence, which allowed a potential hostile environment to persist in the school.”

As a result, the district has agreed to the following implementations moving forward:

"Addressing the student’s academic and counseling needs resulting from the harassment.

Reviewing and revising its policies and procedures to address Title VI’s prohibition of harassment based on race, color, or national origin, including shared ancestry, including by clarifying in its policies and procedures that the prohibition against harassment includes harassment based on Jewish ancestry.

Providing training to district staff regarding the district’s obligation to respond to complaints of harassment based on race, color, or national origin.

Providing age-appropriate information programs for students to address harassment based on race, color, or national origin. And,

Conducting a climate survey to assess the prevalence of harassment in the student’s former school and provide suggestions for effective ways to address harassment."

“As we see a distressing rise in reports of anti-Semitism on campuses across the country, I commend Kyrene School District #28 for committing today to take essential steps to ensure that no other students will have to suffer anti-Semitic harassment or other harassment based on their shared ancestry,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Catherine E. Lhamon.

ABC15 has reached out to the Kyrene School District for a statement but has not received a response.