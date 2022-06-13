Quiet Fire burns along Tempe-Phoenix border

TEMPE, AZ — Firefighters are battling the Quiet Fire along SR 143 northbound near Sky Harbor Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

Arizona State Forestry officials says the fire burned approximately 15 acres.

ADOT announced that the Quiet Fire was put out just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

The off-ramp to Priest Drive/Center Parkway were closed temporarily due to the fire.

Tempe Police tweeted a warning to motorists traveling southbound on Priest Drive. They say southbound traffic is being impacted by the blaze, and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

It's not yet known what sparked the fire.