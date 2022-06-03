Postal Service adds new ZIP code in Tempe, citing rapid growth

TEMPE — A new ZIP Code, 85288, is getting added to the city of Tempe, effective July 1. The U.S. Postal Service says the addition is necessary due to Tempe's rapid growth.

85288 will be carved out of the northern portion of ZIP Code 85281.

Affected customers will be notified by mail and the Postal Service encourages customers to begin using their new ZIP Code as soon as possible and start sharing it with family, friends, business customers and business associates.

"The new ZIP Code became necessary due to the rapid growth in the Tempe area and allows for the addition of new delivery routes and new addresses in the area," said the Postal Service in a release. "Adding the new ZIP Code will also help the Postal Service to sort, ship and deliver the mail more efficiently."

The Postal Service says mail with either ZIP Code will be delivered until July 1, 2023.