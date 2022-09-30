Watch Now
Police use grappler to stop Tempe home invasion suspects

Six people were arrested from the incident
Posted at 12:34 PM, Sep 30, 2022
TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police say multiple people were arrested Friday morning after breaking into a home overnight.

Officers were called to a home near Lemon Street and Rural Road around 1:30 a.m. after a reported home invasion. Police say the victims were not injured, but some property was stolen.

Police used a grappler to stop one of the vehicles near Rural Road and Rio Salado Parkway. A second vehicle was grappled near Loop 202 and 24th Street.

Six people were arrested from both vehicles.

The stolen property was recovered and police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

