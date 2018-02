TEMPE, AZ - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted an officer in Tempe Friday morning.

Police responded to a laundromat near Mill and Southern avenues after receiving reports of two men who were destroying property inside the building.

When officers attempted to stop one of the suspects, the man became combative and assaulted an officer, a police spokesperson said.

According to officials, the man fled the business and the officer chased him on foot.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect in the area.

He's described as being Caucasian, about 30 to 40 years old with short, blonde hair. He was wearing a long-sleeve button-up shirt and jeans at the time of the incident.

