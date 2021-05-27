Watch
Police looking for man in Tempe who was firing gun, one person injured

Posted at 12:43 PM, May 27, 2021
TEMPE, AZ — Police are looking for a man who was firing gun in Tempe Thursday.

Authorities are looking for a man who was firing a gun at an apartment complex near Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive, according to the Tempe Police Department.

The public is asked to avoid the area as crews search for the man in question.

The man in question is described as a Black man in his early 20's, with a heavy build and a patch of blonde hair, who was last seen shirtless, wearing black underwear.

One person has been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.

