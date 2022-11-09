Police looking for help identifying non-verbal woman located in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — *UPDATE: Tempe police say this woman has been identified. No other details have been released.*

————- Original story is below. ————————

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman they say was found earlier this week in Tempe.

According to Tempe police, the woman was found Monday night near Mill Avenue and Curry Road north of Tempe Town Lake. Police say the female appears to be non-verbal.

She was transported to a nearby hospital for medical care and is believed to be in good health as of Wednesday, but staff and police have not been able to identify her.

Details on where exactly she was found and how she got there are unknown.

Anyone who recognized the woman is asked to contact Tempe police immediately.