Police involved in shooting near Rural and Baseline roads in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police officers were involved in a shooting Monday afternoon, according to the department.
The incident happened just before 2 p.m. near Rural and Baseline roads.
We are currently working an officer involved shooting at 788 E Baseline Rd.— Tempe Police Department (@TempePolice) August 14, 2023
This is an active investigation. Please avoid the area.
Updates will be provided as we gather more information.
Details on what led up to the shooting or if anyone was injured have not been released.
This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.