Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsTempe News

Actions

Tempe city building near Mill Avenue and 5th Street evacuated after white powder found in letter

Substance will undergo further testing, but no threat discovered, officials say
Emergency crews were called to a building near Mill Avenue and 5th Street, north of University Drive, before 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Tempe hazmat situation
Posted at 9:33 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 13:58:05-04

TEMPE, AZ — A Tempe city building was evacuated Tuesday morning after an unknown substance was found in a letter, Tempe Fire and Medical officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a building near Mill Avenue and 5th Street, north of University Drive, before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials say someone in a city court facility opened a letter and discovered a white powder. Several people were exposed to the unknown substance, including four people who reported minor symptoms, like headaches, believed to be from the powder. One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Investigators say they have tested the substance and have not received any readings of any immediate danger. They will further test the substance to find out exactly what it is.

Multiple police and fire departments from neighboring cities are working the scene and doing secondary tests to confirm the building is safe.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!