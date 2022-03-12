Police investigating shooting near Kyrene and Guadalupe in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Police are on scene of a shooting near Kyrene and Guadalupe roads in Tempe.

The incident happened Friday evening around 6 p.m.

Video from the scene shows the intersection blocked off and more than a dozen cop cars in the area.

@TempePolice are on scene of a shooting. Media staging will be SE corner Kyrene and Vaughn. pic.twitter.com/Fey7NtY4z3 — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) March 12, 2022

