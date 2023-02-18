Watch Now
Police investigating reports of shots fired near ASU campus

Posted at 6:05 PM, Feb 17, 2023
TEMPE, AZ — Police are investigating reports of a possible shooting near Arizona State University in Tempe.

At about 5:30 p.m. Friday, the university sent out an alert to students reporting possible shots fired at a strip mall near University Drive and Rural Road.

The alert reported the suspect is a Black female, about 5'4" tall with a skinny build, wearing a pink shirt and jeans.

ABC15 has reached out to the Tempe Police Department for additional information.

