TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are investigating after a man was found dead at Kiwanis Park this week.

Officials say officers responded to a call regarding an injured person in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Officers and fire crews arrived at Kiwanis Park near the boat dock area where a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Fire crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

No other details were provided.

An investigation remains ongoing.