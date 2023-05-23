Police demonstrate how 'throw bags' are used as some question Tempe Town Lake safety

TEMPE, AZ — On Monday, ABC15 received an update from the City of Tempe on safety as the one-year anniversary approached since the controversial drowning of Sean Bickings at Tempe Town Lake.

Tempe police spoke with ABC15 on what officers are doing to help save those who fall into the water as some have questioned whether city leaders have taken action quickly on other safety measures.

Izrael Hinds visits Tempe Town Lake a few times a month. For the most part, Hinds says, he feels safe.

"The worst-case scenario, if I fall off, is I would be able to swim and climb back...,” said Hinds.

But, in May 2022, Bickings went into the water voluntarily and did not come up. Tempe police would release body camera footage weeks later which showed officers watching on.

ABC15 reported, then, that the Tempe Police Department had no policy requiring police to go into the water to save someone.

But, nearly three months later, the city of Tempe announced a plan they say is to help save lives.

"The City of Tempe made a lot of promises here and the promise was to make this lake safer," said Benjamin Taylor, the attorney for the Bickings family. “As you can see, there are still no life preservers here."

The plan from August 2022 included installing water rescue rings that would be connected to 100-foot ropes around the lake.

ABC15 learned that an installation is scheduled for a few weeks from now. A spokesperson explained that for months, city leaders have been talking with experts about what kind of preservers to use, where to put them, customization for ADA compliance, and making modifications.

Last summer, the city's police department also drafted a water rescue incident policy and started using 'throw bags.'

"So, now at least, we can pull to any type of body of water and every single throw bag is inside their vehicle as it should be,” said Tempe Police Sgt. Hector Encinas.

Sgt. Ryan Cook showed ABC15 how officers use the bags.

"This is ready to be thrown. There is nothing I need to do at this point. I can grab it and walk towards the body of water,” said Sgt. Cook.

The bags weigh about five pounds and include a 60-foot rope along with a flotation device, according to Sgt. Cook.

"How much of a difference could this make?” asked ABC15.

“This is life or death. This is an opportunity to give someone a chance to have something to pull them in with a quick and immediate response,” added Sgt. Cook.

Since August, police say their use of the bag has helped save seven people.

"This, for me, is as easy as writing a report in the car. It is simply holding on with one hand and throwing with another,” added Sgt. Cook.

The City of Tempe says the fiscal year 2023-24 operating budget proposal is advancing to official Council consideration and a June vote for $1.8 million for the first phase of a Park Ranger program.

Park Rangers, if approved, would be managed out of the Community Services Department and would be responsible for proactive patrols in city parks including the Tempe Town Lake area.