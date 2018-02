SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Phoenix Rising could soon be getting a more permanent stadium. The soccer team has some pretty big plans for a new stadium and to be the Valley's fifth major sports franchise.

“We fee that there's no market that can compete with us," said the team’s Chief Operating Officer, Bobby Dulle. “There's not even a major league soccer franchise within 400 miles.”

Dulle says the team's newest investor, Advantage Sports Union, will help Phoenix Rising compete to become a major league soccer franchise; the highest level of professional soccer.

Advantage Sports is headed up by a Chinese hotel entrepreneur who already has big investments in the game in France.

The competition to get this franchise deal is pretty intense. There are now only three spots open.

“Of the applicants — of the 10 cities that will be left — we're the largest market without a major league soccer franchise,” said Dulle.

Phoenix Rising has already hired a team to design a new stadium that will replace the temporary set-up off Loop 202. They plan to build in the same area.

Phoenix Rising should know if it will get one of the three spots in late 2018.