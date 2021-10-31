People celebrating Halloween across the Valley this weekend!

TEMPE, AZ — It’s a big weekend in the Valley between ASU’s homecoming and Halloween.

Hundreds lined Mill Avenue in Tempe, dressed for the occasion.

ABC15 ran into Jon Salgado, dressed as the original Wolfman.

“Here to have a good time, dress up, see some good costumes. We’re doing the Mills Bar Crawl tonight,” said Salgado.

Tammy Pickens showed up in an old prom dress, putting on an impressive show as Lady Kraken.

“I started this costume about two weeks ago, and the makeup I started at around 1 o’clock today and showed up around 5 so it took me about three hours,” she told ABC15.

Reece Cockrell was dressed as a stormtrooper. He was definitely a crowd favorite.

“I came down to people watch and watch everybody’s costumes, because we don’t have Comic-Con,” added Cockrell.

Tempe isn’t the only lively place around town, festivities also started early in Scottsdale.

Julia Sokolovich tells ABC15, it’s been a while since she’s been able to go out.

“I’m really excited. COVID kind of ruined things for us last year,” added Sokolovich.

While HALLOWEEN is the main reason folks came out to have fun, Timerea Dunn and her friend Ebony Sims came to celebrate a special occasion.

“We’re celebrating my birthday,” said Dunn, with excitement.

They both say it feels good to finally be able to enjoy a night out.

“We’re both nurses. So we’ve seen firsthand what COVID does, and I’m just happy that we can be out,” said Dunn.

“And be free,” added Sims.

To make sure everyone stays safe on the roads this weekend, DUI Task Force officers across the valley will be doing traffic stops through October 31.

The DUI Task Force will be doing this to ensure people aren’t driving under the influence.

“Definitely get an Uber,” Sims told ABC15.

“Definitely don’t drink and drive,” said Dunn.

“Be careful, look both ways, and just have a good time,” added Salgado.

Health experts are recommending that if you go out this weekend you get tested for COVID-19, just to be safe.