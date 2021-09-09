PD: Man shot, killed after dispute with neighbor in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police say a man was shot and killed after an altercation with a neighbor early Thursday morning.

Officials responded to the home near McClintock Drive and Southern Avenue around 3 a.m. for a shooting call.

A man in his 60s was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the investigation, it appears the victim was involved in an "isolated incident" connected to a neighbor dispute.

Police say there is no threat to the public and no other injuries were reported.

All parties are said to be accounted for and the investigation is ongoing.