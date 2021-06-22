PD: Man arrested in connection to deadly Tempe hit-and-run crash

TEMPE, AZ — Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash near Mill Avenue and University Drive over the weekend.

Tempe police say at around 11 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Forest Avenue and University Drive for a crash involving a pedestrian and a large white box truck.

An investigation revealed the two men on board the box truck were traveling southbound on Forest Avenue and had stopped at the red light.

Police said this is when Joseph Henry was walking and approached the vehicle. He then reportedly jumped onto the driver's side of the truck.

According to police, a fight began through the window between David Gonzalez and Joseph Henry.

As the light turned green, Gonzales turned eastbound on University Drive where Henry reportedly fell and was ran over by the box truck.

Henry died due to his injuries.

Police said Gonzales drove for a short time before officers stopped him.

Gonzales was arrested and charges remain pending as an investigation is underway.

No other details were revealed.