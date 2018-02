TEMPE, AZ - Tempe Police say one person was apprehended after fleeing from a traffic stop and crashing into another vehicle on Sunday morning.

According to officials, a Tempe officer attempted to stop a vehicle for license plate issues around 6:30 a.m. The driver sped away, headed southbound on Hardy Drive from Baseline Road.

Officers did not pursue the car, but later learned it had been stolen.

Police say the driver then collided with another car at the intersection of Hardy and Guadalupe. The driver fled the vehicle on foot but was apprehended by police.

Two people in the vehicle that was struck were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was released.