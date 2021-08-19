PD: Bystander shot, killed during altercation at Tempe store

TEMPE, AZ — A bystander was shot and killed during an altercation at a Tempe store on Tuesday night.

According to police documents, 23-year-old Henry Quarles got into a verbal argument with the store manager of Rollins Market, located near University and Priest drives. Quarles reportedly felt store employees were being disrespectful to his girlfriend.

After the store manager asked Quarles to leave repeatedly, the manager reportedly grabbed a baseball bat from behind the counter and approached Quarles, who was behind another counter.

Police say Quarles then grabbed a gun from his bag. At that time, a bystander tried to wrestle the gun away from Quarles.

During the struggle, police say Quarles shot the bystander in the stomach.

Afterwards, “Quarles stood up, fixed his hair tie, re-positioned his hat and went and consumed some water from a water bottle,” and left his girlfriend at the scene, documents say.

Other bystanders rushed to the victim’s aid, but the victim was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police located Quarles at a home and detained him for questioning. Multiple witnesses positively identified him as the man involved in the shooting.

Quarles reportedly told police he shot the victim in self-defense. He admitted to leaving the scene in a Lyft ride, heading to a friend’s house, changing his clothes, and throwing away the weapon.

He was booked into jail on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.