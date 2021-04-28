Young boy hospitalized in critical condition after second-alarm house fire in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — A child has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a second-alarm fire at a duplex in Tempe Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters say the incident happened at a home near Scottsdale and Curry roads around 2 p.m. A young boy, approximately 9 or 10 years old, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Details on what started the fire haven't been released. Nobody else was injured in the fire.

The fire spread to two duplexes, a total of four homes, displacing all of the residents.