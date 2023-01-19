Watch Now
One person dead, another in critical condition after Tempe shooting

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting near US 60 and Mill Avenue Wednesday night.
Posted at 4:57 AM, Jan 19, 2023
TEMPE, AZ — One person is dead and another is in surgery after a shooting in Tempe Wednesday night.

Police were called to a scene concerning two people with gunshot wounds.

The incident occurred near Mill Avenue and US 60 around 9:10 p.m.

The victims were believed to have had a dispute before shots were fired. Police say no one else is involved in the shooting.

After being transported to the hospital, one person was pronounced dead and the other is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

