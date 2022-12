TEMPE, AZ — On Friday, one person was arrested for aggravated assault at the Arizona Coyotes game in Tempe.

During the game, a fight started in the stands involving a group of people. One person suffered a hand injury and a Phoenix officer suffered minor injuries while trying to break up the fight, according to Arizona State University Police officials.

One person was arrested while five others were cited for disorderly conduct.

No other details have been released.