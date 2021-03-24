New England Patriots player, local bystander help thwart Tempe sexual assault

TEMPE, AZ — Two bystanders, one of whom is a New England Patriots football player, are credited with helping to intervene and stop an attempted sexual assault at a Tempe park last weekend.

Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, a 71-year-old woman was walking through Kiwanis Park, when 30-year-old Kevin Caballero came up behind her and pushed her to the ground, according to the Tempe Police Department.

As the woman fought against Caballero, two bystanders, local resident Murry Rogers and New England Patriots offensive lineman Justin Herron, heard the woman's screams and intervened.

Rogers and Herron detained Caballero until police arrived, according to authorities.

Officials then took Caballero into custody and tended to minor injuries the woman suffered from the incident.

"It was a crazy experience, something that I never dreamed that I thought I'd see," said Herron, who spoke at a press conference Wednesday. "[I] yanked him off and then I told him to sit down. He just sat down. And I told him to wait until the cops come."

On Wednesday, Tempe police officials presented Rogers and Herron with outstanding service awards for their efforts.

"I wish I could tell you what I was thinking, but all I knew is that someone needed help," Herron said.

During the press conference, Rogers expressed his compassion to the woman in the incident.

"I just want to wish her all the best, we love her, we're there for her. We're always praying and thinking about her and I just wish her the best," Rogers said.