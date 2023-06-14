Several officers treated for smoke inhalation after apartment fire in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Firefighters were called to battle an apartment fire Wednesday.

Just after 2 p.m., the Tempe Fire Department received reports of a fire at an apartment complex near Mill and Southern avenues.

When firefighters arrived they found flames coming from a second-floor apartment.

The fire quickly spread to two adjacent apartments, officials said.

Due to additional information provided by residents about lithium-ion batteries being in the initial apartment on fire, crews were forced out to fight the fire from an outside position and call for backup, according to Tempe Fire.

A total of six people, including five police officers, were treated for smoke inhalation. Tempe Fire had originally said some were hospitalized for their injuries, though Tempe police later confirmed they were treated on scene and released.

Two dogs had to be rescued from the apartments that were impacted.

No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Tempe, Phoenix, Guadalupe, and Gilbert were all called to the scene to assist.

The exact cause of the fire hasn't been determined.