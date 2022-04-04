Watch
Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash on US 60

Posted at 5:41 PM, Apr 03, 2022
TEMPE — A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on U.S. 60 near the Loop 101 ramp.

Department of Public Safety say a motorcycle crashed into a car that was stopped in the road. Another car then hit the motorcycle rider.

It is unknown why the first vehicle was stopped in the road.

U.S. 60 westbound was closed for about an hour while the crash was being investigated.

The condition of the other drivers has not been released.

