More than 30 chihuahuas seized from Tempe home living in deplorable conditions

TEMPE, AZ — More than 30 chihuahuas were seized Thursday from a Tempe home reportedly living in deplorable conditions.

The Arizona Humane Society says they assisted Tempe police on a hoarding case because the dogs were found living without air conditioning, and were believed to be eating without food bowls and with feces covering the floor.

According to the Arizona Humane Society, the dogs ranged from approximately one week old to eight years of age.

The dogs are now undergoing medical exams and testing. According to AHS, several of the dogs are timid and possibly now eating out of food bowls for the first time in their lives. They are also being tested for distemper.

ABC15 has reached out to Tempe police for additional information on this case, including if anyone faces potential charges.

Information on adopting the dogs in the future would come from AHS.