TEMPE, AZ - A new senior living community is breaking ground at Arizona State University.

ABC15 got the first look at Mirabella at ASU on Tuesday. The 20-story, 291-unit building will be constructed at University Drive and Mill Avenue and will officially break ground on Wednesday.

ASU is developing the senior living community with several other companies. The concept is to engage residents of the living facility with the community.

There are already approximately 100 similar university-based retirement communities throughout the US.