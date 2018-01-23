Military vehicle show gears up for 27th year in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ - From Desert Storm to World War II, some of the most classic and toughest military vehicles will be on display for one weekend only at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Both Saturday and Sunday, January 27th and 28th, visitors have the chance to get up close to these military icons.

Featured vehicles at this year's show include a 1918 liberty truck from World War I and a 1980's British Chieftain Tank.

Parking is free, admission for adults is $5, and children with adults and those with a military ID are free. If you own a military vehicle and would like to display it, you'll also get in free but are asked to contact event organizers in advance.

To learn more about the Arizona Military Vehicle Collectors Club or for information on participating in this year's show, click here.

Diablo Stadium is located at 2200 W Alameda Dr. in Tempe.